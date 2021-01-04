Naked, headless body of woman found in forest near Ranchi, rape suspected

Image Source : INDIA TV According to police sources, the woman may have been killed somewhere else and the her body was later dumped at an isolated place away from the city.

In an incident that has sent shockwaves across the state, a naked and headless body of a woman was found near Jharkhand capital Ranchi. The body of the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found in Ormanjhi area some 20 kms from the capital city on Sunday (January 3).

According to the police, the body bore injury marks and and it is suspected that she may have been sexually abused before being killed. A few empty alcohol bottles were also recovered from near the body. The police is yet to identify the body and sent it for postmortem at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS).

Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam, DSP Chandrashekhar Azad and thana in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto rushed to the spot soon after the police was informed about a headless body in the jungle by villagers. Forensic team and dog squad were also rushed to the site, however, the no headway could be made in the case. The police is yet to trace the head to establish the woman's identity.

According to police sources, the woman may have been killed somewhere else and the her body was later dumped at an isolated place away from the city.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

(With Inputs from Mukesh Sinha, India TV)