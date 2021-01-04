Delhi: 37-year-old man found dead, wife lying unconscious at apartment; murder suspected

Image Source : PTI Delhi: 37-year-old man found dead, wife lying unconscious at apartment

A 37-year-old man was found dead at his apartment in South Delhi, while his wife was lying unconscious, officials said on Sunday. According to the details, the incident was reported from South Delhi's Chattarpur Extension on Saturday, where the deceased , Chirag, was lying on the floor and his wife Renuka was lying unconscious on the bed. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Police suspect that the man was stabbed by someone.

A senior police officer said, "We received a call from the landlord that his tenants were not opening their door. At the same time, we found a post on Facebook in which a woman had shared information about her husband's murder. We opened the door and found the couple lying in an unconscious condition."

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people. Efforts are on to identify the accused, he said.

The couple did not have a child and from initial inquiry, it was found that there were differences between them.

They had been living at the apartment for seven years and worked at an insurance company, police said, adding further investigation is underway.