Image Source : PTI Man beaten to death by group of people in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar. The incident took place on the night intervening 2 and January 3rd at about 01.36 am. The man has been identified as Satender, a resident of Janta Colony in Shivaji Vihar.

According to police, a caller informed that a youngster is being beaten up by some persons. "Satender along with his friends Nitin and Manish had an altercation with Vicky. Later, Vicky and his associates assaulted the victim," the police said.

Satender was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case has been registered and the motive behind the incident is being ascertained.