Noida rave party: Ukrainian model among 15 arrested

The Noida Police has arrested 15 people in connection with a rave party at a residential society in the city. The arrest was made after a raid on Saturday night under the limits of Phase-2 police station.

According to police, a tip-off was received that a few people are organising a musical party at a residential society. Police said that a team conducted a raid and arrested 15 persons.

While 12 have been booked for violating lockdown rues and the Epidemic Act, three have been booked for supplying liquor illegally and other banned items.

Police said that a huge cache of liquor, marijuana hookah and other objectional items were seized from the flat.

Police said that flat owner MB Malik, Ukrainian model Alex, Ranjeet, Kunal Aahuja, Tushar Chawla, Pankaj Arora, Vanit Singh, Vinita Gupta, Kapil Kumar, Aakash, Shani Kaatyal, Kanika Mahajan, Deepika Goyal, Muskaan Rathi, Rivilian Kaur.

Police said that Malik and his wife had organised the party. Further interrogation of the arrested accused is underway to trace links.