Missing youth found dead with slit throat in Muzaffarnagar (representative image)

A 24-year-old man was found dead with a slit throat in Miranpur town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. Monu, son of Pyarelal, was missing since Friday evening, they said.

The body was found near a temple and unidentified miscreants are suspected to have committed the crime, according to police. The man's body was sent for a post mortem and an investigation is on, they added.

