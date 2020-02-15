MBA student gang-raped by four men in Bulandshahr

Image Source : ANI MBA student gangraped by four men in Bulandshahr

An MBA student from Meerut was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men while she was on her way back from college. After the girl did not reach home until late Sunday evening, her family rushed to the police station and informed the cops about the same.

On receiving the complaint, police traced the girl's mobile phone and rescued her from Siyana area in Bulandshahr.

"The victim was rescued by police from Siyana in Bulandshahr. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," said Tejveer Singh, DSP Garmukteshwar.

She was then admitted to a medical college. Initially, her condition was critical, but now it is reportedly stable.

Meanwhile, Meerut Inspector-General Praveen Kumar said that it is not a case of kidnapping or gang-rape. "During investigation it was found that the girl went with her classmate on her own, both are adults. She got injured after felling from a bike, rape has not been confirmed in medical report. This is not a case of kidnapping or gang-rape," he told news agency ANI.