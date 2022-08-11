Married couple kills 4 family members over property dispute; wife arrested, husband on run

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The event took place in MC Ghosh Lane in the Howrah police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday. Four were murdered by a sharp object.

A married couple allegedly murdered four members of their family in West Bengal's Howrah district over property, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in MC Ghosh Lane in the Howrah police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday, they said. The police reported that Pallavi Ghosh, the accused, has been arrested while her spouse Debraj Ghosh is on the run

"Debraj's mother Madhabi and his brother Debashish were found stabbed to death with a sharp weapon. They also allegedly stabbed Debashish's wife Rekha and his 13 years old daughter Triyasha," police added. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem"

Senior police officers of the district visited the premises where the incident took place. The murders have triggered tensions within nearby areas of the crime scene.

Following the incident which took place, Debraj's whereabouts are being tracked by the police and a case has been registered. It's suspected that the murders were the result of a family dispute over property, they said

(With PTI inputs)

