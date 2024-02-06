Love triangle ends in ruthless murder of man over intimate pictures in five-star hotel | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A love triangle led to a merciless murder of a man at a five-star hotel in Guwahati on Monday (February 5), and the prompt action also resulted in the arrest of the two accused persons before they could fly off to Kolkata, the police said, according to the media reports. The deceased was identified as Sandip Kumar Kamble, 44, who was in a relationship with Anjali Shaw, 25. Meanwhile, Anjali had a boyfriend named Bikash Kumar Shaw, 23, one of the accused. According to the reports, Kamble’s body was found in the afternoon at the hotel in the Azara near Guwahati airport.

Anjali and Bikash were to board a flight to Kolkata later in the evening.

How did the incident unfold?

According to the reports, Kamble, who was a car dealer from Pune, was first spotted by hotel staff lying on the floor of his room and blood flowing from his nose.

Anjali worked at a restaurant at the Kolkata airport and was in a relationship with Kamble.

The problems arose as Anjali was already in a relationship with Bikash who had been pressuring her to marry him, the reports said. Kamble reportedly had intimate pictures with her on his phone, Anjali claimed during the interrogation.

Anjali and Bikash plotted the plan to talk to Kamble over the pictures. According to the reports, they had earlier planned to meet at the Kolkata airport, however, Kamble travelled to Guwahati and booked a five-star hotel.

What was the accused persons' plan?

The duo reached the northeastern city where Bikash booked a room for himself in the same hotel where Kamble stayed. According to their plan, Anjali was joined by Kamble in Guwahati and they checked into the hotel together.

According to the reports, Bikash’s arrival during the meeting angered Kamble and a fight broke out between them in which Kamble was injured. Anjali and Bikash fled the spot and also took the phones belonging to Kamble which allegedly stored the intimate pictures.

The hotel authorities were alerted by a phone call from Bikash later, after which they informed the police. The police investigated the hotel register, CCTV footage and airport passengers’ list which concluded about Anjali and Bikash being two suspects. The duo were later arrested near the hotel before their flight to Kolkata later in the evening.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

