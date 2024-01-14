Delhi: Man stabs pregnant partner with screwdriver, slits neck with blade after she refuses abortion | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his 19-year-old pregnant partner in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, police said on Saturday (January 13). The police said that the man attacked her with a screwdriver, stabbed her multiple times and slashed her neck with a blade for refusing to abort the pregnancy. The woman was found severely injured in the area a few days ago, after which she was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital where she is battling for life, the police said.

The accused was identified as Yogesh Dheda who lived in the same locality as that of the woman – Chilla village – and both of them knew each other for a few years, the police said.

“The accused, identified as Yogesh Dheda, had allegedly attacked the woman with a screwdriver, blade and stones as he wanted to abort her pregnancy. The woman, who works in an Ayurveda clinic, was found lying in a pool of blood near the fire brigade office in Chilla village on Thursday morning,” the police said.

The victim has been on ventilator support at the hospital where she is battling for life.

Assuming that the woman was dead after the attack, the man had left the woman lying alone at the spot, and stoned her face to conceal her identity, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Achin Garg said.

Garg said that the accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court.

What was the matter?

According to the police officer, the duo were in a relationship for the past three years but they had a dispute after the woman informed Dheda that she conceived his child.

The man had been forcing her to abort the child and also gave her some pills to cause miscarriage. However, frustrated over the woman refusing to comply to his demand, Dheda attacked her brutally with intention to kill while she was returning home from her office on Wednesday night, the police said.

Garg said that the woman had met her partner outside the New Ashok Nagar Metro station and walked together towards her home.

“When the couple reached a park near the fire brigade office in Chilla and sat there for some time, Dheda again tried to convince his partner to abort the child and when she refused, he allegedly attacked her with a screwdriver and blade,” the Additional DCP said.

"He allegedly stabbed her multiple times and slashed her neck with the blade. He also stoned her face with bricks to hide her identity," another officer said.

Man met his partner with plan to kill her: Police

According to Garg, it appeared as though the accused had met her on that night with a plan to kill her as he had a screwdriver and a blade in his possession.

Dheda destroyed the woman’s mobile phone and sim card, the police said.

“Assuming that she was dead, he left her at the spot and fled. Based on technical evidence, chat history between the couple, and CCTV footage of the nearby area, the police zeroed in on Dheda and arrested him on Saturday, the officer said.

The police had lodged an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

