Delhi: Food delivery agent set ablaze, blames woman he proposed for marriage before death

Crime news: A 23-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly charred to death in Delhi’s Wazirabad area by a woman he had proposed for marriage, the police said on Saturday (January 6). The deceased was identified as Nauman. The woman had allegedly rejected his proposal and decided to marry someone else, they added. The police received the information about the incident at around 4 pm on Thursday. Nauman was rushed to the hospital by the time the police team reached the spot, officials said.

Moments before his death, Nauman gave a statement to the police alleging that the woman had called him to her house and set him on fire by pouring some inflammable substance on his body, they said.

However, the woman claimed before the police that it was Nauman who had brought petrol in a plastic bottle and set himself on fire, they added.

The victim suffered 75 per cent burn injuries in the incident and succumbed during treatment at the hospital on Friday morning, the police said.

Matter under investigation

The police said that the matter is still being probed as the preliminary investigation revealed certain discrepancies in the statement of the deceased.

"Nauman and the accused woman, who is pursuing BSc from open schooling, are relatives. It was found during investigation that the deceased was in a one-sided love affair with the woman and proposed to her for marriage," the officer said.

The woman, however, turned down his request and decided to marry somebody else, the officer added.

According to the police, Nauman used to work with an online food delivery company.

Police register case

"We had earlier registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code but Nauman died on Friday during the treatment in the hospital," another officer said.

The crime scene has been forensically examined and evidence including clothes and mobile phone have been seized.

The CCTV footage in and around the spot is being analysed, the officer said.

Further legal action in the case will be taken after analysis of the collected evidence, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

