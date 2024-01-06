Gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by his own gang members in Pune, eight arrested with arms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gangster Sharad Mohol

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead by his own gang members in Maharashtra’s Pune on Friday (January 5), the police said. Eight suspects were arrested from a vehicle along the Pune-Satara road and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, an official said.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm yesterday when three to four assailants opened fire on Mohol at point-blank range in the Sutardara locality in Kothrud. A bullet pierced his chest while two bullets entered his right shoulder, the official said.

He died during treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud, the official added.

Reason behind his killing

Mohol had several cases including those of murder and dacoity registered against him. He was an accused in the case related to the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail here, but was acquitted.

A dispute over land and money within his gang is suspected to be a reason behind his killing, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ruled out the possibility of a gang war as Mohol was killed by his own associates.

"As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war," he said.

Nine teams have been formed as part of the probe, the police official informed.

(With PTI inputs)

