Goldy Brar is a declared terrorist now: 5 facts to know about the gangster

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar a terrorist on Monday (January 1). A red corner notice was issued against him by INTERPOL Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France. In December 2022, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and is subject of 'Look Out Circular' dated June 15, 2022.
5 facts about Goldy Brar
- Goldy Brar into the limelight following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is also accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from rapper Honey Singh.
- Goldy Brar was involved in smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them to sharpshooters to carry out killings.
- He is friends with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi is currently serving time in jail.
- According to the MHA notice, Goldy Brar, who is currently residing in Canada, is associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International.
- Born in 1994, Brar hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. His father was a police inspector but he chose a life of crime after the murder of his cousin Gurlej Brar.
