Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Goldy Brar is a declared terrorist now: 5 facts to know about the gangster

Goldy Brar is a declared terrorist now: 5 facts to know about the gangster

According to the MHA notice, Goldy Brar, who is currently residing in Canada, is associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2024 17:56 IST
Goldy Brar is a declared terrorist now: 5 facts to know
Image Source : FILE Goldy Brar is a declared terrorist now: 5 facts to know about the gangster

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar a terrorist on Monday (January 1). A red corner notice was issued against him by INTERPOL Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France. In December 2022, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and is subject of 'Look Out Circular' dated June 15, 2022.

5 facts about Goldy Brar

  1. Goldy Brar into the limelight following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is also accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from rapper Honey Singh. 
  2. Goldy Brar was involved in smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them to sharpshooters to carry out killings.
  3. He is friends with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi is currently serving time in jail.
  4. According to the MHA notice, Goldy Brar, who is currently residing in Canada, is associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International.
  5. Born in 1994, Brar hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. His father was a police inspector but he chose a life of crime after the murder of his cousin Gurlej Brar. 

ALSO READ | Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster, declared terrorist by Centre under UAPA

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News