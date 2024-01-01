Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster, declared terrorist by Centre under UAPA

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Goldy Brar

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared Canada-based gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. According to the MHA notice, Goldy Brar, who is currently residing in Canada, is associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International.

Notably, Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organization at serial number 1 of the First Schedule of the UAPA.

Goldy Brar involved in multiple killings

The Home Ministry said Goldy Brar is backed by cross-border terror agencies and was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, involved in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

The MHA further said that Goldy Brar was involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them to sharpshooters to carry out killings.

The Ministry further added that he and his associates have been "conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in the State of Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities".

A red corner notice was issued against him by INTERPOL Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France. In December 2022, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Goldy Brar and is subject of Look Out Circular dated June 15, 2022.

The Central Government believes that Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and the said is to be added as a terrorist in the Fouts Schedule to the said Act.

Who is Goldie Brar?

During the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the name Goldy Brar came into the limelight. Subsequently, Goldy Brar's name surfaced in various cases, including an alleged demand for a 50 lakh ransom from rapper Honey Singh, involvement in a gang-related violent conflict leading to casualties, and smuggling weapons from Pakistan into India. These incidents have established that someone, likely residing abroad, is orchestrating criminal activities in India. Following these events, Goldy Brar himself claims responsibility for these incidents via social media.

The friendship between notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar is very deep. While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, Goldy freely roams abroad. Goldy Brar originally hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, and he was born in 1994. His father was a police inspector, but Goldy himself got involved in a life of crime.

After the murder of Goldy's cousin Gurlej Brar, he chose a life of crime, and since then, he has been implicated in several incidents. Goldy had obtained a student visa and fled to Canada. From there, he has been operating criminal activities in Punjab. There are multiple cases registered against him in Punjab, and a red-corner notice has been issued against him.

