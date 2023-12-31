Home Ministry bans Geelani-founded 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat' as it seeks to divide India and establish Islamic rule

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani

In a major development, the ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on the social media platform, X on Sunday.

Taking to X, Shah stressed that the outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate the valley from India and establish Islamic rule. According to the Home Minister, the group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.

It is worth mentioning that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Wa Kashmir is a separatist political party in Jammu and Kashmir, India founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

