Home Ministry bans Geelani-founded 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat' as it seeks to divide India and establish Islamic rule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is involved in forbidden activities to separate the valley from India and establish Islamic rule.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2023 14:22 IST
Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Image Source : AP/FILE Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani

In a major development, the ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on the social media platform, X on Sunday.

Taking to X, Shah stressed that the outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate the valley from India and establish Islamic rule. According to the Home Minister, the group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.

It is worth mentioning that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Wa Kashmir is a separatist political party in Jammu and Kashmir, India founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

