Delhi: Man asks for extra momo chutney, vendor stabs him in face brutally ‘with intent to murder’

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A bizarre incident came to the fore in the national capital in which a momo vendor allegedly stabbed a customer twice on his face “with an intent to murder” after the latter sought extra chutney (red sauce) in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area, police said Thursday (January 11). The victim, identified as Sandeep, was rushed to the Hedgewar Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for serious facial injuries. The momo vendor, Vikas, fled from the spot after the incident. According to the police, Sandeep stated that he went to buy momos from a roadside cart on Wednesday evening when the incident occurred.

How did the incident happen?

After buying momos, he asked the cart owner to give him more chutney, to which the latter said that it was in limited stock and cannot be given in extra quantity. An argument broke out between the two soon after, after which Vikas allegedly stabbed Sandeep in his face twice and ran away, the police said.

An FIR was registered for attempt to murder and a police team formed to nab Vikas. He was later arrested from the Farsh Bazar area on Thursday morning, the police said.

Police said Sandeep runs a small mobile charger-making unit in Bholanath Nagar in Shahdara.

Murder by stabbing in Badarpur, Delhi

A day before this, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Badarpur area of south-east Delhi. Five people including teenagers were arrested in this case.

Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dev said that a police team patrolling near Meat Chowk on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday saw some people dragging a badly injured man in an unconscious state. He said that when the accused saw the police, they ran away towards BIW Colony, leaving the injured person on the road.

“Our policemen chased them and caught three of them near gate number one of BIW Colony,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police said. The police detained two teenagers aged 16 and 17 in this connection and arrested Arman (18).

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | UP: Bengal man arrested for helping infiltration of Rohingyas, engaging in anti-national activities