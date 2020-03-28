16-year-old girl seeks friend help amid COVID-19 lockdown, allegedly raped by him, 10 others

16-yr-old girl raped by friend, 9 others in Jharkhand's Dumka

In a shocking incident, A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 10 people including her friend in Dumka district of Jharkhand. As per the police report, the girl reached out to her male friend for help to drop her home amid lockdown on March 24.

Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh told ANI, "The girl was returning to her home from Dumka. She called her friend and asked him to drop her home. He (her friend) along with his friends raped her. FIR has been registered and special investigation team constituted. Accused will be nabbed soon."

The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Jharkhand Police registered the case under Section 323 and 376 D of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from ANI)

