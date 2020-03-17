Telangana Horror: Naked body of woman found with smashed face, hands tied under culvert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Horror: Naked body of woman found with smashed face, hands tied under culvert

In a spine chilling incident, a body of the woman in naked condition was founded dumped under a culvert on Tangedupally to Vikarabad road on Monday night. A gold ring and a chain were on the victim's body and her bangles were found nearby, a police official said.

According to TOI reports, unknown assailants killed the woman and dumped her body. Inspector told TOI that the assailants had tied the hands of the woman with a rope and bludgeoned her head using a boulder to prevent people from identifying her. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said the victim was aged between 25-30.

"At around 7am, some villagers of Tangedupally who went to attend nature's call, have noticed the body and alerted us," TOI quoted the inspector as saying.

"We suspect that the assailants strangled the victim somewhere else and dumped the body here. After dumping the body they bludgeoned the face. We are searching the surrounding areas to find more clues. We have to wait for the postmortem report to see if the victim was sexually assaulted," the inspector added.

The police are working to identify the victim, and her mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem. Police teams have fanned out to gather CCTV footage.

The details of the victim have been sent to all the police stations across the city and surrounding districts. Police officials have begun an investigation and are gathering forensic evidence.

Also Read: UP: 23-year-old 'drunk' man allegedly rapes mother, father approaches police