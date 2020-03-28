BREAKING: 4 dead, 3 critically injured in car accident near Mumbai-Ahemdabad highway

Image Source : FILE 4 dead, 3 critically injured in car accident near Mumbai-Ahemdabad highway

As the country in under lockdown to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, seven workers on Saturday who were going back to their hometown on foot were crushed by a tempo near on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Meanwhile, four died on the spot and three are critically injured.

The nation is on a complete 21-day lockdown as the government has directed strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 24,000-mark, with more than 5,30,000 positive cases.

Meanwhile, there are 748 active COVID-19 cases so far in the country. According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, till now 67 cured and 19 deaths have been recorded.

This is a developing story...

