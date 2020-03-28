COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus outbreak live updates:
- Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with Coronavirus.
A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy, carrying 60 samples for #COVID19 testing, took off from INS Hansa (located near Dabolim in Goa) to Pune in Maharashtra yesterday. The samples were carried by a technician from Goa State Health department. pic.twitter.com/bmfYwkORkh
Fight Against Coronavirus
- Maharashtra Health Ministry said, 6 new coronavirus positive cases have been found in the state today - 5 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159.
