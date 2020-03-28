Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Live Updates: With a total of over 800 positive cases of coronavirus as on Saturday morning, India continues to battle COVID-19, which has claimed 19 lives in the country by far. The nation is on a complete 21-day lockdown as the government has directed strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 24,000-mark, with more than 5,30,000 positive cases.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2020 9:29 IST

Coronavirus outbreak live updates:

  • Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with Coronavirus.​
  • Maharashtra Health Ministry said, 6 new coronavirus positive cases have been found in the state today - 5 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19: US announces $2.9 mn financial assistance to India; $ 174 mn aid to 63 other nations

ALSO READ | COVID-19: United States becomes first country to surpass 1,00,000 cases

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X