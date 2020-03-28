COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour Coronavirus Live Updates: With a total of over 800 positive cases of coronavirus as on Saturday morning, India continues to battle COVID-19, which has claimed 19 lives in the country by far. The nation is on a complete 21-day lockdown as the government has directed strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 24,000-mark, with more than 5,30,000 positive cases.