COVID-19: United States becomes first country to surpass 1,00,000 cases

United States has become the new epicenter for coronavirus outbreak.

The United States has become the new epicenter for coronavirus as confirmed cases here have surpassed 1 lakh mark with 104,142. In the last 24 hours, 16 new deaths have been reported in the country with an over all death toll settling at 1,696. Out of 104,142 so far in the US, 2,522 have recovered while there are 99,924 active cases. Globally, confirmed COVID-19 cases are nearing 6 lakh mark whereas over 27,000 have been reported till date. Meanwhile, COVID-19 confirmed cases in India has crossed 800-mark including 19 deaths. India is under a 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 urged people to stay indoors as it is the only way to contain the virus.

Meanwhile in US, New Orleans rushed to build a makeshift hospital in its convention center Friday as troubling new outbreaks bubbled in the United States, deaths surged in Italy and Spain and the world warily trudged through the pandemic that has sickened more than a half-million people. While New York remained the worst-hit city in the US, Americans braced for worsening conditions elsewhere, with worrisome infection numbers being reported in New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

In a reminder no one is immune to the new coronavirus, it pierced even the highest echelons of global power as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first leader of a major country to test positive. As the death toll continued to climb in France, health workers there received a huge show of gratitude — from the Eiffel Tower. “Merci,” French for ‘Thank you,” and “Stay at home” in English were emblazoned in lights at night on Paris’ world-famous landmark.

List of countries having over 1000 COVID-19 confirmed cases

