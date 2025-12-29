Suriname man kills nine in knife attack after altercation with estranged wife President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons expressed her condolences in a message posted on Facebook. She said the attacker had taken the lives of his own children and neighbours, and offered sympathy to the families affected.

New Delhi:

As many as nine persons were killed in a violent knife attack in Suriname’s capital Paramaribo. The victims included five children, making the incident one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent years. The attack happened in Richelieu, a village in the Commewijne district, about 25 kilometres east of Paramaribo.

Police said the violence unfolded across several homes in the area. Local reports, cited by AP, suggest the incident began after a 43-year-old man had a heated argument over phone with his wife, from whom he is separated. Neighbours said the situation escalated when the woman told him she would not come to collect the children herself and would send someone else instead.

Soon after, the suspect allegedly attacked his children with a knife. He then went to nearby houses, where neighbours were injured while trying to intervene, residents told local media.

When police arrived, the suspect reportedly attempted to attack officers. He was injured during his arrest and has since been taken to hospital, where he is being treated.

Two injured admitted in hospital

Authorities said a sixth child and another adult were seriously hurt and remain in hospital in Paramaribo.

Surinamese President expresses anguish

President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons expressed her condolences in a message posted on Facebook. She said the attacker had taken the lives of his own children and neighbours, and offered sympathy to the families affected. She wished them strength and comfort during what she described as an extremely painful time.

Suriname, a former Dutch colony, is the smallest independent country in South America, with a population of around 600,000. It has long been known for having relatively low levels of violent crime. However, recent figures show a sharp rise, with the murder rate increasing to about 30 killings per 100,000 people in 2024, according to the think tank Insight Crime.