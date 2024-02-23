Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Man killed, 4 year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Dwarka

The incident occurred in Dwarka's Sector-17 on Wednesday (February 21). A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dwarka North Police Station.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2024 12:34 IST
The accused is still at large and efforts are being made to
A 69-year-old man was killed while a four-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Dwarka on  Friday. The two were rushed to the hospital immediately. The incident occurred in Dwarka's Sector-17 on Wednesday (February 21). 

The man, identified as Arun Kumar died during treatment at Venkateshwar Hospital. Later, his body was shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Meanwhile, the other victim identified as Shreedha Goswami is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dwarka North Police Station. 

The accused is still at large and efforts are being made to nab him and the vehicle involved in the crime.

