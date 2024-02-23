Man killed, 4 year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Dwarka

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused is still at large and efforts are being made to nab him and the vehicle involved in the crime.

A 69-year-old man was killed while a four-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Dwarka on Friday. The two were rushed to the hospital immediately. The incident occurred in Dwarka's Sector-17 on Wednesday (February 21).

The man, identified as Arun Kumar died during treatment at Venkateshwar Hospital. Later, his body was shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Meanwhile, the other victim identified as Shreedha Goswami is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dwarka North Police Station.

The accused is still at large and efforts are being made to nab him and the vehicle involved in the crime.

