Faridabad woman arrested for Rs 4-crore cyber fraud escapes from police custody while being taken to Pune

A woman escaped from police custody while she was being taken to Pune from Haryana on a train. The officials said on Tuesday she was arrested in connection with a Rs 4-crore cyber fraud.

The accused, Saniya (24) alias Gudiya alias Sofia Siddique, who was arrested from her home in Haryana's Faridabad on February 17, escaped in the early hours of Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A team of Pune police comprising one woman constable and four male constables had arrested her and was taking her to Pune by Duronto Express, they said.

An FIR was registered against Saniya in Pune in connection with a cyber fraud of Rs 4 crore.

The Pune police team realised that the woman had escaped when the train reached Ratlam station. The team searched for the woman and based on CCTV footage, it reached Kota, where a complaint was lodged in the matter on Monday, the officials said.

Efforts are being made to trace the woman, said Manoj Soni, Circle Inspector at GRP police station, Kota.

Initial investigation revealed that she stayed at a lodge on Mala Road here for a few hours before leaving, he said.

