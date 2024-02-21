Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Faridabad woman arrested for Rs 4-crore cyber fraud escapes from police custody while being taken to Pune

The accused somehow managed to free her hands from handcuffs, ditched the constables and fled from custody around 4:10 am on Sunday, they added.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kota Updated on: February 21, 2024 7:41 IST
Woman escapes from police custody
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Woman escapes from police custody

A woman escaped from police custody while she was being taken to Pune from Haryana on a train. The officials said on Tuesday she was arrested in connection with a Rs 4-crore cyber fraud. 

The accused, Saniya (24) alias Gudiya alias Sofia Siddique, who was arrested from her home in Haryana's Faridabad on February 17, escaped in the early hours of Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A team of Pune police comprising one woman constable and four male constables had arrested her and was taking her to Pune by Duronto Express, they said.

An FIR was registered against Saniya in Pune in connection with a cyber fraud of Rs 4 crore. 

The Pune police team realised that the woman had escaped when the train reached Ratlam station. The team searched for the woman and based on CCTV footage, it reached Kota, where a complaint was lodged in the matter on Monday, the officials said.

Efforts are being made to trace the woman, said Manoj Soni, Circle Inspector at GRP police station, Kota.

Initial investigation revealed that she stayed at a lodge on Mala Road here for a few hours before leaving, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

