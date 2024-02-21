'Francophone': Shashi Tharoor awarded highest French civilian honour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session in New Delhi.

Renowned Congress MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been honored with the prestigious 'Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur,' the highest civilian award bestowed by France. The accolade was conferred by Chairman of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at a ceremony held at the French Residence, acknowledging Tharoor's significant role in strengthening Indo-French relations and promoting international cooperation.

Tireless efforts acknowledged

In a statement issued by the French Embassy in India, Tharoor's tireless efforts to deepen Indo-French ties, along with his commitment to international peace and cooperation, were highlighted as the primary reasons for the honor. Tharoor's multifaceted persona, encompassing his roles as a diplomat, author, and statesman in India, was lauded for its remarkable contributions to global diplomacy.

Diverse career trajectory

Tharoor's illustrious career includes serving as Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations, Minister of State for External Affairs, and Human Resource Development in India. His extensive parliamentary experience, coupled with his literary prowess showcased in numerous books, some of which have been translated into French, further underscored his versatility and influence.

Appreciation from French senate chairman

Chairman Gerard Larcher hailed Tharoor as a true 'friend of France' and a 'Francophone' with a profound understanding of French culture. Larcher commended Tharoor's remarkable career trajectory and global perspective, emphasising his invaluable contributions to India and the international community.

Humble gratitude and commitment

Expressing deep humility and gratitude, Tharoor remarked on the honor's significance in recognizing the deepening bonds between India and France. He pledged to continue fostering cultural exchange and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations, affirming his commitment to promoting further collaboration for the betterment of the global community.

Promoting mutual respect and collaboration

Tharoor reiterated the importance of mutual respect, admiration, and collaboration in nurturing the enduring friendship between India and France. He emphasised the shared values that underpin this unique association, expressing optimism about the future prospects of Franco-Indian relations.

Also read | Farmers' protest: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for commuters | Check routes to avoid