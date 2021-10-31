Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
Delhi: Two people open fire at sweets shop in Dwarka; no injuries

The firing incident was captured on CCTV. The police are further investigating the matter.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2021 21:46 IST
dwarka shop firing
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Delhi: Two people open fire at sweets shop in Dwarka; no injuries

In an incident of violence from Delhi's Dwarka district, two persons opened fire at Mittal Sweets shop in the Chhawla area on Sunday evening. No one was shot during the incident. According to police sources, some criminals were upset by a campaign launched by DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary to keep criminals in check. 

The incident took place at about 6 pm in the evening. Ashok Mittal, the son of the shop owner called the police and informed them about the incident. 

To vent their frustration with the police campaign, the suspects came to the shop and fired four rounds in the air. Their faces were covered with a mask, and two of the four shots were misfired. The police are investigating whether they were a part of some criminal gang.  

The firing incident was captured on CCTV. The police are further investigating the matter.

