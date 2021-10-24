Man surrenders to police after killing aunt, wife pleads for mercy on 'Karva Chauth'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Najafgarh man Rajiv Gulati kills aunt, surrenders to Police

In a peculiar case from Delhi's Najafgarh area, a man named Rajiv Gulati surrendered to police for the murder of his aunt. For this, he asked his wife to call 100, who in turn requested the Police to go easy on her husband due to 'Karvachauth'. Gulati killed his aunt Kailash by shooting two bullets inside her mouth.

As per sources, Gulati also shot four bullets on the aunt's daughter who is currently undergoing treatment and is fighting for her life. Gulati surrendered fearing an encounter.

Dwarka DCP Shankar Chaudhary was patrolling with the Joint CP when he received the wife's phone call. He then himself reached the house of the accused and grabbed him by the collar.

"My husband is at home and he wants to surrender. Please don't beat him since it's KarvaChauth', the wife said on the 100 call. "I have kept a fast for my husband", she added.