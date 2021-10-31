UP: 32-year-old bank manager found dead; names police officer, constable in suicide note

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deputy bank branch manager found dead in Ayodhya

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old deputy manager at the Punjab National Bank was found dead at her rented accommodation on Saturday. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot, which points fingers at two police personnel. According to the details, the incident was reported from Sahanganj in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad.

Commenting on the incident, the police said the deceased - Shraddha Gupta had joined the bank in 2015 as a clerk and she cleared departmental exams and got promoted. She was posted at Faizabad since 2018. They said Gupta, who was unmarried, was from the Rajajipuram locality of Lucknow and used to occasionally visit her family.

Police said this morning when her milkman knocked at her door there was no response. It was then when he informed Gupta’s landlord. When she did not open the door they peeped through the side window and found her hanging.

Police also said they have found a note, purported to be her suicide note, in which she has blamed a police officer, a constable and a private person for her taking the extreme step.

However, it was not immediately clear what she has accused them of.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a high-level probe in the matter.

"The way the female PNB employee in Ayodhya has cast direct accusations at police personnel in her suicide note is a bitter truth about the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. It is a very serious issue that even an IPS officer's name is surfacing in this. There should be a high-level judicial inquiry," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | 32-year-old man in cross-faith relationship killed in Karnataka