Noida techie death case: NDRF team pulls out Yuvraj Mehta's car from water-filled pit | VIDEO

In the latest development in the Noida techie death case, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Tuesday retrieved the car of deceased software engineer Yuvraj Mehta and loaded it onto a truck. Yuvraj had died after his vehicle plunged into a water-filled pit at an under-construction site in Sector 150 of Greater Noida on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

Noida society builder arrested

The builder of MJ Wish Town Society, Abhay Kumar, has been taken into custody in connection with the drowning incident. The arrest came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the case and ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Following the incident, IAS officer Lokesh M was also removed from his post as CEO of the Noida Authority and placed on the waiting list.

Meanwhile, members of the SIT have visited the accident site to examine the location and determine the exact reasons behind the mishap.

In response to the incident, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced immediate measures to improve road safety in the region. GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar has directed officials to conduct quick inspections of roads and surrounding areas. He has instructed them to identify potholes and ensure they are repaired without delay.

The CEO has also asked officials to pinpoint accident-prone zones, commonly referred to as black spots, and clearly mark them to help prevent similar incidents in the future.