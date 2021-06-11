Delhi: Man fakes own kidnapping to demand Rs 3 lakh from father

Image Source : INDIA TV A 23-year-old man, who allegedly faked his own kidnapping to demand Rs 3 lakh from his father, has been traced to Punjab's Jalandhar, police said on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man, who allegedly faked his own kidnapping to demand Rs 3 lakh from his father, has been traced to Punjab's Jalandhar, police said on Thursday. On June 3, Shahbad Dairy police station received a call about the kidnapping. The police reached the spot and recorded the statement of Veer Pal Singh, a resident of Prahladpur village, a senior police officer said.

Singh told the police that his son Aman had gone to the market on June 1 and had not returned home since, officials said. Singh told the police that he received a call from his son on June 3 who told him that he has been kidnapped and the abductors have demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh, the officer said.

Singh said he received three calls from his son, asking him to transfer the money in his bank account, they said, adding that a case was registered following that.

During investigation, the location of the mobile phone through which Aman had called was checked and was found to be in Punjab's Jalandhar following which a team was sent there. The team interrogated some friends of Aman in Jalandhar. Finally he was traced on Saturday and brought back to the national capital on Sunday, police said.

"During interrogation, Aman told the police that he wanted to sell a car and discussed the matter with his friend Ankit, a resident of Jalandhar, who told him that he had a purchaser for the vehicle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

On June 1, Aman went to Hisar in Haryana where his friend Ankit, the actually owner of the car named Ravi along with the purchaser met, police said. The purchaser gave Rs 2 lakh in cash to Aman but Ravi snatched the cash and fled along with the car, police said. The buyer then started pressurizing Aman to return his money as he had not got the possession of the car, police said.

Aman first went back to Jalandhar along with his friend Ankit and started working in a factory as a labourer. However, since he knew that he would not be able to return the money from the salary of his job, he planned a fake kidnapping, called his father, demanding Rs 3 lakhs from him, saying he had been abducted, police said.

