Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • MoCA removes restriction on number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. I-T dept raids former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

I-T dept raids former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna is in the news after a recent Sebi order said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).  

PTI Reported by: PTI
Mumbai Published on: February 17, 2022 14:23 IST
I-T dept raids former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONLA PIC (PTI/FILE)

I-T dept raids former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided premises linked to former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against her and others, official sources said.

Chitra Ramkrishna is in the news after a recent Sebi order said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).

Officials said the searches are aimed to check charges of tax evasion and financial irregularities against her and others.

Apart from this, the order said, Ramkrishna had shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees.  

Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from April, 2013 to December, 2016.

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News