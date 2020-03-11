SBI takes BIG decision: No minimum balance required for savings account

SBI brought good news to millions of customers on Wednesday. In a big decision, India's largest public lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), has decided to bring relief to its savings account holders. The SBI has decided to do away with minimum balance requirements in savings accounts.

In another key decision, the SBI also rationalised its interest rate on savings bank accounts to a flat 3 percent per annum.

Currently, SBI savings bank customers need to maintain average monthly balance of Rs 3000, Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 in metro, semi urban and rural areas respectively. SBI used to impose a penalty of Rs 5 to Rs 15 plus taxes on non-maintainence of average monthly balance.

