'Restaurant on Wheels': Indian Railways new 'Chai-Chun', 'Woh-Bhojan' eating joints in train coaches | Photos

Image Source : @RAILMININDIA Indian Railways' Asansol division launches 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Asansol railway station.

The Indian Railways Asansol Division has launched Railways' First 'Restaurant on Wheels' by transforming old train coaches into eating joints. BJP MP Babul Supriyo inaugurated "Restaurant on Wheels" for Railway Passengers at Asansol Railway station. The eating joints have been carved out from two overaged MEMU coaches and have been converted into signature restaurants.

According to railways, the restaurants are likely to generate Rs. 50 lakh of non-fare revenue during the next 5 years. Tourists, locals can enjoy lunch, snacks, dinner at Indian Railways fine dinning 'Restaurant on Wheels'.

The entire process of converting old train coaches into restaurants was completed in just 3 months.

First, the Railway's Asansol division identified two old coaches of a suburban train and transported them to Asansol railway station. After this, designing of the interior and placement of coaches at the railway station was executed.

There are two eating joints which have been carved out of two train coaches, one is a chai and snack place called 'Chai-Chun' and a fine-dinning restaurant called 'Woh Bhojan'.

