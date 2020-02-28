Friday, February 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. 'Restaurant on Wheels': Indian Railways new 'Chai-Chun', 'Woh-Bhojan' eating joints in train coaches | Photos

'Restaurant on Wheels': Indian Railways new 'Chai-Chun', 'Woh-Bhojan' eating joints in train coaches | Photos

The Indian Railways Asansol Division has launched Railways' First 'Restaurant on Wheels' by transforming old train coaches into eating joints. BJP MP Babul Supriyo inaugurated "Restaurant on Wheels" for Railway Passengers, tourists, locals at Asansol Railway station.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2020 15:00 IST
Asansol, Chai Chun, Woh Bhojan, Indian Railways, Restaurant on Wheels
Image Source : @RAILMININDIA

Indian Railways' Asansol division launches 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Asansol railway station.

The Indian Railways Asansol Division has launched Railways' First 'Restaurant on Wheels' by transforming old train coaches into eating joints. BJP MP Babul Supriyo inaugurated "Restaurant on Wheels" for Railway Passengers at Asansol Railway station. The eating joints have been carved out from two overaged MEMU coaches and have been converted into signature restaurants.

According to railways, the restaurants are likely to generate Rs. 50 lakh of non-fare revenue during the next 5 years. Tourists, locals can enjoy lunch, snacks, dinner at Indian Railways fine dinning 'Restaurant on Wheels'.

The entire process of converting old train coaches into restaurants was completed in just 3 months.

First, the Railway's Asansol division identified two old coaches of a suburban train and transported them to Asansol railway station. After this, designing of the interior and placement of coaches at the railway station was executed.

There are two eating joints which have been carved out of two train coaches, one is a chai and snack place called 'Chai-Chun' and a fine-dinning restaurant called 'Woh Bhojan'.

ALSO READPetrol, diesel prices to go up from April 1 as IOC pumps will now sell BS-VI fuel

ALSO READ: Retirement age of government employees in Punjab reduced to 58 years

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News