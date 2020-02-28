Retirement age of government employees in Punjab reduced to 58 years

Image Source : PTI Punjab government reduces retirement age to 58 years

In a major decision to boost job opportunities for the youth, the Punjab government has decided to reduce the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 58 years. The announcement was made by Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday, who informed the Assembly that the retirement age of government employees has been reduced. He presented a budget of Rs 1.54 lakh crore for fiscal 2020-21.

Ahead of presenting the budgetary proposals, he announced a six per cent dearness allowance for the employees and it would be released on March 1.

The pay commission report will be implemented and has been accounted for in the budget, he said.

Badal said a rural development fund fee and market committee fee would be reduced to just one per cent from four per cent.

Farm labourers will get Rs 520 crore for debt relief in 2020-21.

This is the fourth budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

Opposition members of the Aam Aadmi Party have been blaming the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promises on providing jobs to the youth.

Also Read | DG Vanzara promoted post-retirement by Gujarat govt

Also Read | Taxing retirement income of employees a retrograde step: Experts