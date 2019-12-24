Indigo big fat SALE! Airline offers domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 899; international for Rs 2,999

Indigo Airline has announced a New Year flash sale under with it is offering exciting deals and discounts on domestic flights and international flight tickets starting from Rs 899. Named 'The big fat IndiGo sale', the latest deals come just before Christmas and New Year, allowing flyers to make last-minute plans.

"2019 is ending, but our great fares aren’t. We are bringing you the most affordable fares at zero convenience fee to grab! So, what keeps you waiting? Book that much-awaited trip with us and get going," the company said on its website.

Sale alert! Grab the most affordable fares starting at ₹899 at zero convenience fee along with additional cashback up to ₹2,000. Book now https://t.co/I0axoBNADQ #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/hrkyO67eAg — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 23, 2019

‘The big fat IndiGo sale’ is valid from December 23 to December 26 for travel period between January 15, 2020, and April 15, 2020. Under the sale, passengers will get domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 899 and international flight tickets starting at Rs 2,999. Not only this, the airline is charging zero convenience fee which has made the tickets cheaper.

However, passengers won't be charged the convenience fee only if the tickets are booked via the IndiGo website and mobile app.

"Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo," the private carrier mentioned on its website.

The offer is valid on bookings made from 6 am on December 23 to 11.59 pm on December 26. The travel period under the IndiGo ticket sale is between January 15 and April 15 next year.

To be noted, It is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. The discounted fare is also not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

For Bank of Baroda credit card users:

You will get 15 per cent cash back or up to Rs 2,000 cashback.

The offer is applicable on a minimum booking amount of Rs 4,000 on domestic and international flights.

For Yes Bank credit card users:

Customers booking tickets using Yes Bank credit cards will get flat Rs 2,000 cashback. The offer is applicable on a minimum booking amount of Rs 10,000 on the booking of IndiGo’s international flights.

Recently, Indigo became the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day. IndiGo airline flies over 2.50 lakh passengers per day.