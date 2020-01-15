HDFC Bank customer? Credit Card services on netbanking, mobile banking to stop in this period

HDFC Credit Cardholders alert! Are you holding Credit Card of HDFC Bank? Then here is important news for you. India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank has alerted its customers that Credit Card services on IVR, net banking, mobile banking, phone banking, will not be available on January 18, 2020 for 11 hours between 1 A.M to 12.00 noon.

According to the Financial Express report, the bank has sent messages to its customers. “Scheduled Maintenance Alert! HDFC Bank Credit Card services on IVR, PhoneBanking, Net/Mobile banking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 noon on 18th Jan’20,” HDFC Bank has said. However, HDFC Bank routinely sends alerts for scheduled maintenance and tips for secure transactions to customers.

Recently, HDFC Bank has always advised its customers to not to share their password and bank details with anyone.

“Sharing your passwords and bank details is something that will never be a trend. Be safe, secure and smart, and protect yourself from phishing and cybercrimes,” the bank tweeted.

Earlier last month, HDFC Bank’s net banking and mobile app facilities were down for around two days due to a technical glitch.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” the Bank had tweeted then. The technical glitch affected scores of customers as services were disrupted for over 48 hours.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank recently introduced customized apps for large institutions with an aim to “provide last mile digital push to over 30 lakh institutions.”

“Through the app, which will have the organization’s own branding and content, members can make payments for utilities and fees, make online bookings for various facilities, stay updated on latest announcements, and utilize a host of other features offered by the institutions,” HDFC Bank had said.

