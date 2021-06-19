Free LPG Connection: Govt to disburse 10 mn LPG connections under PMUY scheme in June, here's how to apply

Free LPG Connection: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is expected to disburse free LPG connection to 10 million beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme. This time Centre is aiming to disburse 10 million more liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or cooking gas) connections to BPL cardholders in this phase.
According to officials, this leg of the scheme will be similar to the existing PMUY and the eligible categories of recipients will also remain the same. In a Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the extension of Free LPG connections under the PMUY Scheme (Ujjwala). The Finance Minister had said that 10 million more beneficiaries would be brought under this scheme.
The eligibility criteria for this phase of the scheme will remain the same as before. The Ministry has finalised the contours of the next leg of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and is expected to launch it in June.
Here' the eligibility criteria and documents required
Eligibility Criteria:
In order to avail the benefit of PMUY, you need to meet the following eligibility criteria:
- Should be an Indian citizen
- Should be above 18 years of age
- Should be a woman from a BPL family who doesn’t have LPG connection
- Should not be availing any benefit under other similar schemes
- Beneficiaries should be included in the list of SECC 2011 or BPL households under SC/ST households, PMAY (Gramin), AAY, Most Backward Classes (MBC), forest dwellers, people residing in river islands or Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes.
Documents Required:
- BPL certificate issued by the municipality chairman or panchayat pradhan
- Caste certificate
- One passport-sized photograph
- Photo identity proof
- Address proof
- BPL ration card
- Aadhaar numbers of all the members of the family
- Bank passbook or details of Jan Dhan bank account
- Duly signed 14-point declaration in the prescribed format
How to Register and Apply for Ujjwala Yojana:
The registration process for availing benefit under the PMUY scheme is mentioned below.
Step 1 – Collect the application form from the nearest LPG distributor or download it from www.pmuy.gov.in
Step 2 – Fill up the form
Step 3 – Submit the form at the LPG distributor office
Step 4 – Once the application is submitted, it will be processed. An LPG connection will be issued by various oil marketing companies once documents are verified and eligibility is checked.
KYC Application forms for PMUY Scheme:
- You can download the Ujjwala KYC form from the official website. You need to fill-up the form and submit it along with the necessary documents.
How to check PMUY New List to avail free LPG?
- Visit www.pmuy.gov.in
- Click on the ‘New list’ option
- You can download it and check your name in it
