Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani to Cyrus Poonawalla | Meet top 100 richest Indians

Forbes India Rich List 2021 is out and Reliance Industries MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani have retained the top position again. Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani.
Industrialist Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCL technologies is at No. 3. Nadar has retained his third spot as the country's buoyant tech sector increased his wealth by $10.6 billion. His total net worth has now soared to $31 billion.
Radhakishan Damani retained the fourth spot with his net worth nearly doubling to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion, as his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores in the fiscal year ending March.
Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of OP Jindal group, re-entered the top-10 club with $18 billion.
India's recovery from a deadly second wave of Covid-19, which broke out earlier this year, restored investor confidence in the world's sixth-largest economy.
There are six newcomers on this year's list, with half of them from the booming chemicals sector. They include Ashok Boob (No. 93, $2.3 billion) whose Clean Science and Technology listed in July; Deepak Mehta (No. 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Arvind Lal (No. 87, $2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, also debuted on the list after a pandemic-induced surge in testing caused shares of his company to double in the past year.
Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year's list. The minimum amount required to make this year's list was $1.94 billion, up from $1.33 billion last year.
Take a look at Forbes India Rich List 2021:
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (In $ Billion)
|Company
|1
|Mukesh Ambani
|92.7
|Reliance Industries
|2
|Gautam Adani
|74.8
|Adani Ports & SEZ
|3
|Shiv Nadar
|31
|HCL Technologies
|4
|Radhakishan Damani
|29.4
|Avenue Supermarts
|5
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|19
|Serum Institute of India
|6
|Lakshmi Mittal
|18.8
|ArcelorMittal
|7
|Savitri Jindal
|18
|O.P. Jindal Group
|8
|Uday Kotak
|16.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|9
|Pallonji Mistry
|16.4
|Shapoorji Pallonji Group
|10
|Kumar Birla
|15.8
|Aditya Birla Group
|11
|Godrej Family
|15.2
|Godrej Group
|12
|Sunil Mittal
|14.8
|Bharti Airtel
|13
|Bajaj Family
|14.4
|Bajaj Auto
|14
|Dilip Shanghvi
|14.3
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|15
|Hinduja Brothers
|14
|Ashok Leyland
|16
|Burman Family
|11.8
|Dabur India
|17
|Madhukar Parekh
|11.7
|Pidilite Industries
|18
|Azim Premji
|11.2
|Wipro
|19
|Murali Divi
|9.9
|Divi's Laboratories
|20
|Benu Gopal Bangur
|9.5
|Shree Cement
|21
|Kuldip Singh & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
|9.4
|Berger Paints India
|22
|Ashwin Dani
|8.9
|Asian Paints
|23
|Kushal Pal Singh
|8.7
|DLF
|24
|Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta
|7.6
|Havells India
|25
|Sudhir & Samir Mehta
|7.1
|Torrent Group
|26
|Mahendra Choksi
|6.9
|Asian Paints
|27
|Hasmukh Chudgar
|6.6
|Intas Pharmaceuticals
|28
|Girdhari Lal Bawri, Rajendra Agarwal & Banwari Lal Bawri
|6.5
|Macleods Pharmaceuticals
|29
|Muthoot Family
|6.4
|Muthoot Finance
|30
|Harsh Mariwala
|6.3
|Marico
|31
|Abhay Vakil
|6.25
|Asian Paints
|32
|Pankaj Patel
|6.2
|Cadila Healthcare
|33
|Kapil & Rahul Bhatia
|5.8
|InterGlobe Aviation
|34
|Singh Family
|5.65
|Alkem Laboratories
|35
|Vikram Lal
|5.6
|Eicher Motors
|36
|Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
|5.5
|Rare Enterprises
|37
|Ajay Piramal
|5.1
|Piramal Enterprises
|38
|M.A. Yusuff Ali
|5
|LuLu Group International
|39
|Shyam & Hari Bhartia
|4.95
|Jubilant Bhartia Group
|40
|Ravi Jaipuria
|4.9
|RJ Corp
|41
|Murugappa Family
|4.7
|Murugappa Group
|42
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha
|4.5
|Macrotech Developers
|43
|Leena Tewari
|4.4
|USV
|44
|N.R. Narayana Murthy
|4.35
|Infosys
|45
|Nusli Wadia
|4.3
|Britannia Industries
|46
|Karsanbhai Patel
|4.2
|Nirma
|47
|Byju Raveendran & Divya Gokulnath
|4.05
|BYJU'S
|48
|Senapathy Gopalakrishnan
|4.03
|Infosys
|49
|Vivek Chaand Sehgal
|4
|Motherson Sumi Systems
|50
|Arvind Poddar
|3.97
|Balkrishna Industries
|51
|Yusuf Hamied
|3.95
|Cipla
|52
|Sanjeev Bikhchandani
|3.91
|Info Edge (India)
|53
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|3.9
|Biocon
|54
|Pawan Munjal
|3.8
|Hero MotoCorp
|55
|Sridhar Vembu & Siblings
|3.75
|Zoho Corporation
|56
|Salil Singhal
|3.65
|PI Industries
|57
|Inder Jaisinghani
|3.6
|Polycab India
|58
|Ramesh Juneja
|3.5
|Mankind Pharma
|59
|Arun Bharat Ram
|3.45
|SRF
|60
|Yadu Hari Dalmia & Family
|3.4
|Dalmia Bharat
|61
|Nandan Nilekani
|3.35
|Infosys
|62
|Micky Jagtiani
|3.3
|Landmark Group
|63
|Anil Agarwal
|3.25
|Vedanta Resources
|64
|Sandeep Engineer
|3.22
|Astral
|65
|Chandru Raheja
|3.2
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|66
|Abhay Firodia
|3.15
|Force Motors
|67
|Baba Kalyani
|3.1
|Bharat Forge
|68
|R.G. Chandramogan
|3.05
|Hatsun Agro Product
|69
|Reddy Family
|3.01
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|70
|Devendra Jain
|3
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|71
|Lachhman Das Mittal
|2.92
|Sonalika Group
|72
|Vijay Chauhan
|2.9
|Parle Products
|73
|Amalgamations Family
|2.89
|Tractors and Farm Equipment
|74
|Ramesh Kumar & Mukand Lal Dua
|2.85
|Relaxo Footwears
|75
|Gupta Family
|2.82
|Lupin
|76
|Vikas Oberoi
|2.8
|Oberoi Realty
|77
|K. Dinesh
|2.76
|Infosys
|78
|Kalanithi Maran
|2.75
|Sun TV Network
|79
|P.P. Reddy
|2.73
|Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
|80
|Sanjiv Goenka
|2.71
|RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group
|81
|Anurang Jain
|2.7
|Endurance Technologies
|82
|Rajan Raheja
|2.65
|Exide Industries
|83
|Acharya Balkrishna
|2.64
|Patanjali Ayurved
|84
|Sunder Genomal
|2.63
|Page Industries
|85
|Harsh Goenka
|2.6
|RPG Enterprises
|86
|Nithin & Nikhil Kamath
|2.59
|Zerodha Broking
|87
|Arvind Lal
|2.55
|Dr Lal PathLabs
|88
|Prathap Reddy
|2.53
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|89
|Ravi Pillai
|2.5
|RP Group
|90
|P.V. Ramprasad Reddy
|2.45
|Aurobindo Pharma
|91
|Jitendra Virwani
|2.4
|Embassy Group
|92
|Vijay Shekhar Sharma
|2.35
|Paytm
|93
|Ashok Boob
|2.3
|Clean Science and Technology
|94
|Dilip & Anand Surana
|2.25
|Micro Labs
|95
|S.D. Shibulal
|2.15
|Infosys
|96
|Chandrakant & Rajendra Gogri
|2.1
|Aarti Industries
|97
|Deepak Mehta
|2.05
|Deepak Nitrite
|98
|Vinod Saraf
|2
|Vinati Organics
|99
|Bajranglal Taparia
|1.95
|Supreme Industries
|100
|Yogesh Kothari
|1.94
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals