Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani to Cyrus Poonawalla | Meet top 100 richest Indians

Forbes India Rich List 2021 is out and Reliance Industries MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani have retained the top position again. Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani.

Industrialist Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCL technologies is at No. 3. Nadar has retained his third spot as the country's buoyant tech sector increased his wealth by $10.6 billion. His total net worth has now soared to $31 billion.

Radhakishan Damani retained the fourth spot with his net worth nearly doubling to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion, as his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores in the fiscal year ending March.

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of OP Jindal group, re-entered the top-10 club with $18 billion.

India's recovery from a deadly second wave of Covid-19, which broke out earlier this year, restored investor confidence in the world's sixth-largest economy.

There are six newcomers on this year's list, with half of them from the booming chemicals sector. They include Ashok Boob (No. 93, $2.3 billion) whose Clean Science and Technology listed in July; Deepak Mehta (No. 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Arvind Lal (No. 87, $2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, also debuted on the list after a pandemic-induced surge in testing caused shares of his company to double in the past year.

Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year's list. The minimum amount required to make this year's list was $1.94 billion, up from $1.33 billion last year.

Take a look at Forbes India Rich List 2021:

Rank Name Net Worth (In $ Billion) Company 1 Mukesh Ambani 92.7 Reliance Industries 2 Gautam Adani 74.8 Adani Ports & SEZ 3 Shiv Nadar 31 HCL Technologies 4 Radhakishan Damani 29.4 Avenue Supermarts 5 Cyrus Poonawalla 19 Serum Institute of India 6 Lakshmi Mittal 18.8 ArcelorMittal 7 Savitri Jindal 18 O.P. Jindal Group 8 Uday Kotak 16.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 9 Pallonji Mistry 16.4 Shapoorji Pallonji Group 10 Kumar Birla 15.8 Aditya Birla Group 11 Godrej Family 15.2 Godrej Group 12 Sunil Mittal 14.8 Bharti Airtel 13 Bajaj Family 14.4 Bajaj Auto 14 Dilip Shanghvi 14.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 15 Hinduja Brothers 14 Ashok Leyland 16 Burman Family 11.8 Dabur India 17 Madhukar Parekh 11.7 Pidilite Industries 18 Azim Premji 11.2 Wipro 19 Murali Divi 9.9 Divi's Laboratories 20 Benu Gopal Bangur 9.5 Shree Cement 21 Kuldip Singh & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra 9.4 Berger Paints India 22 Ashwin Dani 8.9 Asian Paints 23 Kushal Pal Singh 8.7 DLF 24 Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta 7.6 Havells India 25 Sudhir & Samir Mehta 7.1 Torrent Group 26 Mahendra Choksi 6.9 Asian Paints 27 Hasmukh Chudgar 6.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals 28 Girdhari Lal Bawri, Rajendra Agarwal & Banwari Lal Bawri 6.5 Macleods Pharmaceuticals 29 Muthoot Family 6.4 Muthoot Finance 30 Harsh Mariwala 6.3 Marico 31 Abhay Vakil 6.25 Asian Paints 32 Pankaj Patel 6.2 Cadila Healthcare 33 Kapil & Rahul Bhatia 5.8 InterGlobe Aviation 34 Singh Family 5.65 Alkem Laboratories 35 Vikram Lal 5.6 Eicher Motors 36 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 5.5 Rare Enterprises 37 Ajay Piramal 5.1 Piramal Enterprises 38 M.A. Yusuff Ali 5 LuLu Group International 39 Shyam & Hari Bhartia 4.95 Jubilant Bhartia Group 40 Ravi Jaipuria 4.9 RJ Corp 41 Murugappa Family 4.7 Murugappa Group 42 Mangal Prabhat Lodha 4.5 Macrotech Developers 43 Leena Tewari 4.4 USV 44 N.R. Narayana Murthy 4.35 Infosys 45 Nusli Wadia 4.3 Britannia Industries 46 Karsanbhai Patel 4.2 Nirma 47 Byju Raveendran & Divya Gokulnath 4.05 BYJU'S 48 Senapathy Gopalakrishnan 4.03 Infosys 49 Vivek Chaand Sehgal 4 Motherson Sumi Systems 50 Arvind Poddar 3.97 Balkrishna Industries 51 Yusuf Hamied 3.95 Cipla 52 Sanjeev Bikhchandani 3.91 Info Edge (India) 53 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 3.9 Biocon 54 Pawan Munjal 3.8 Hero MotoCorp 55 Sridhar Vembu & Siblings 3.75 Zoho Corporation 56 Salil Singhal 3.65 PI Industries 57 Inder Jaisinghani 3.6 Polycab India 58 Ramesh Juneja 3.5 Mankind Pharma 59 Arun Bharat Ram 3.45 SRF 60 Yadu Hari Dalmia & Family 3.4 Dalmia Bharat 61 Nandan Nilekani 3.35 Infosys 62 Micky Jagtiani 3.3 Landmark Group 63 Anil Agarwal 3.25 Vedanta Resources 64 Sandeep Engineer 3.22 Astral 65 Chandru Raheja 3.2 Mindspace Business Parks REIT 66 Abhay Firodia 3.15 Force Motors 67 Baba Kalyani 3.1 Bharat Forge 68 R.G. Chandramogan 3.05 Hatsun Agro Product 69 Reddy Family 3.01 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 70 Devendra Jain 3 Gujarat Fluorochemicals 71 Lachhman Das Mittal 2.92 Sonalika Group 72 Vijay Chauhan 2.9 Parle Products 73 Amalgamations Family 2.89 Tractors and Farm Equipment 74 Ramesh Kumar & Mukand Lal Dua 2.85 Relaxo Footwears 75 Gupta Family 2.82 Lupin 76 Vikas Oberoi 2.8 Oberoi Realty 77 K. Dinesh 2.76 Infosys 78 Kalanithi Maran 2.75 Sun TV Network 79 P.P. Reddy 2.73 Megha Engineering & Infrastructures 80 Sanjiv Goenka 2.71 RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group 81 Anurang Jain 2.7 Endurance Technologies 82 Rajan Raheja 2.65 Exide Industries 83 Acharya Balkrishna 2.64 Patanjali Ayurved 84 Sunder Genomal 2.63 Page Industries 85 Harsh Goenka 2.6 RPG Enterprises 86 Nithin & Nikhil Kamath 2.59 Zerodha Broking 87 Arvind Lal 2.55 Dr Lal PathLabs 88 Prathap Reddy 2.53 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 89 Ravi Pillai 2.5 RP Group 90 P.V. Ramprasad Reddy 2.45 Aurobindo Pharma 91 Jitendra Virwani 2.4 Embassy Group 92 Vijay Shekhar Sharma 2.35 Paytm 93 Ashok Boob 2.3 Clean Science and Technology 94 Dilip & Anand Surana 2.25 Micro Labs 95 S.D. Shibulal 2.15 Infosys 96 Chandrakant & Rajendra Gogri 2.1 Aarti Industries 97 Deepak Mehta 2.05 Deepak Nitrite 98 Vinod Saraf 2 Vinati Organics 99 Bajranglal Taparia 1.95 Supreme Industries 100 Yogesh Kothari 1.94 Alkyl Amines Chemicals

