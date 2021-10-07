Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani to Cyrus Poonawalla | Meet top 100 richest Indians

Forbes India Rich List 2021: There are six newcomers on this year's list, with half of them from the booming chemicals sector. Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year's list.

October 07, 2021
Forbes India Rich List 2021 is out and Reliance Industries MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani have retained the top position again. Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. 

Industrialist Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCL technologies is at No. 3. Nadar has retained his third spot as the country's buoyant tech sector increased his wealth by $10.6 billion. His total net worth has now soared to $31 billion.  

Radhakishan Damani retained the fourth spot with his net worth nearly doubling to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion, as his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores in the fiscal year ending March.

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of OP Jindal group, re-entered the top-10 club with $18 billion.

India's recovery from a deadly second wave of Covid-19, which broke out earlier this year, restored investor confidence in the world's sixth-largest economy.

There are six newcomers on this year's list, with half of them from the booming chemicals sector. They include Ashok Boob (No. 93, $2.3 billion) whose Clean Science and Technology listed in July; Deepak Mehta (No. 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Arvind Lal (No. 87, $2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, also debuted on the list after a pandemic-induced surge in testing caused shares of his company to double in the past year.

Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year's list. The minimum amount required to make this year's list was $1.94 billion, up from $1.33 billion last year.

Take a look at Forbes India Rich List 2021: 

Rank Name Net Worth (In $ Billion) Company 
1 Mukesh Ambani 92.7 Reliance Industries
2 Gautam Adani 74.8 Adani Ports & SEZ
3 Shiv Nadar 31 HCL Technologies
4 Radhakishan Damani 29.4 Avenue Supermarts
5 Cyrus Poonawalla 19 Serum Institute of India
6 Lakshmi Mittal 18.8 ArcelorMittal
7 Savitri Jindal 18 O.P. Jindal Group
8 Uday Kotak 16.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank
9 Pallonji Mistry 16.4 Shapoorji Pallonji Group
10 Kumar Birla 15.8 Aditya Birla Group
11 Godrej Family 15.2 Godrej Group
12 Sunil Mittal 14.8 Bharti Airtel
13 Bajaj Family 14.4 Bajaj Auto
14 Dilip Shanghvi 14.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
15 Hinduja Brothers 14 Ashok Leyland
16 Burman Family 11.8 Dabur India
17 Madhukar Parekh 11.7 Pidilite Industries
18 Azim Premji 11.2 Wipro
19 Murali Divi 9.9 Divi's Laboratories
20 Benu Gopal Bangur 9.5 Shree Cement
21 Kuldip Singh & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra 9.4 Berger Paints India
22 Ashwin Dani 8.9 Asian Paints
23 Kushal Pal Singh 8.7 DLF
24 Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta 7.6 Havells India
25 Sudhir & Samir Mehta 7.1 Torrent Group
26 Mahendra Choksi 6.9 Asian Paints
27 Hasmukh Chudgar 6.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals
28 Girdhari Lal Bawri, Rajendra Agarwal & Banwari Lal Bawri 6.5 Macleods Pharmaceuticals
29 Muthoot Family 6.4 Muthoot Finance
30 Harsh Mariwala 6.3 Marico
31 Abhay Vakil 6.25 Asian Paints
32 Pankaj Patel 6.2 Cadila Healthcare
33 Kapil & Rahul Bhatia 5.8 InterGlobe Aviation
34 Singh Family 5.65 Alkem Laboratories
35 Vikram Lal 5.6 Eicher Motors
36 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 5.5 Rare Enterprises
37 Ajay Piramal 5.1 Piramal Enterprises
38 M.A. Yusuff Ali 5 LuLu Group International
39 Shyam & Hari Bhartia 4.95 Jubilant Bhartia Group
40 Ravi Jaipuria 4.9 RJ Corp
41 Murugappa Family 4.7 Murugappa Group
42 Mangal Prabhat Lodha 4.5 Macrotech Developers
43 Leena Tewari 4.4 USV
44 N.R. Narayana Murthy 4.35 Infosys
45 Nusli Wadia 4.3 Britannia Industries
46 Karsanbhai Patel 4.2 Nirma
47 Byju Raveendran & Divya Gokulnath 4.05 BYJU'S
48 Senapathy Gopalakrishnan 4.03 Infosys
49 Vivek Chaand Sehgal 4 Motherson Sumi Systems
50 Arvind Poddar 3.97 Balkrishna Industries
51 Yusuf Hamied 3.95 Cipla
52 Sanjeev Bikhchandani 3.91 Info Edge (India)
53 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 3.9 Biocon
54 Pawan Munjal 3.8 Hero MotoCorp
55 Sridhar Vembu & Siblings 3.75 Zoho Corporation
56 Salil Singhal 3.65 PI Industries
57 Inder Jaisinghani 3.6 Polycab India
58 Ramesh Juneja 3.5 Mankind Pharma
59 Arun Bharat Ram 3.45 SRF
60 Yadu Hari Dalmia & Family 3.4 Dalmia Bharat
61 Nandan Nilekani 3.35 Infosys
62 Micky Jagtiani 3.3 Landmark Group
63 Anil Agarwal 3.25 Vedanta Resources
64 Sandeep Engineer 3.22 Astral
65 Chandru Raheja 3.2 Mindspace Business Parks REIT
66 Abhay Firodia 3.15 Force Motors
67 Baba Kalyani 3.1 Bharat Forge
68 R.G. Chandramogan 3.05 Hatsun Agro Product
69 Reddy Family 3.01 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
70 Devendra Jain 3 Gujarat Fluorochemicals
71 Lachhman Das Mittal 2.92 Sonalika Group
72 Vijay Chauhan 2.9 Parle Products
73 Amalgamations Family 2.89 Tractors and Farm Equipment
74 Ramesh Kumar & Mukand Lal Dua 2.85 Relaxo Footwears
75 Gupta Family 2.82 Lupin
76 Vikas Oberoi 2.8 Oberoi Realty
77 K. Dinesh 2.76 Infosys
78 Kalanithi Maran 2.75 Sun TV Network
79 P.P. Reddy 2.73 Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
80 Sanjiv Goenka 2.71 RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group
81 Anurang Jain 2.7 Endurance Technologies
82 Rajan Raheja 2.65 Exide Industries
83 Acharya Balkrishna 2.64 Patanjali Ayurved
84 Sunder Genomal 2.63 Page Industries
85 Harsh Goenka 2.6 RPG Enterprises
86 Nithin & Nikhil Kamath 2.59 Zerodha Broking
87 Arvind Lal 2.55 Dr Lal PathLabs
88 Prathap Reddy 2.53 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
89 Ravi Pillai 2.5 RP Group
90 P.V. Ramprasad Reddy 2.45 Aurobindo Pharma
91 Jitendra Virwani 2.4 Embassy Group
92 Vijay Shekhar Sharma 2.35 Paytm
93 Ashok Boob 2.3 Clean Science and Technology
94 Dilip & Anand Surana 2.25 Micro Labs
95 S.D. Shibulal 2.15 Infosys
96 Chandrakant & Rajendra Gogri 2.1 Aarti Industries
97 Deepak Mehta 2.05 Deepak Nitrite
98 Vinod Saraf 2 Vinati Organics
99 Bajranglal Taparia 1.95 Supreme Industries
100 Yogesh Kothari 1.94 Alkyl Amines Chemicals

