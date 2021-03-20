Fake call centres duping foreign nationals busted in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, 34 arrested

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Delhi Police busts fake call centre in Uttam Nagar.

At least 34 people have been arrested for duping foreign nationals in the name of social security number, apple technical support and McAfee antivirus support. The accused were running two illegal call centres from the same building in Uttam Nagar, targeting foreign nationals.

Accused were running several fake processes including Social Security Number scam, Apple Tech Support scam and McAfee Antivirus support scam.

They used to send voice recordings to foreign nationals, pretending to be US Drug Enforcement and then extort money from them.

The accused used to send pop-ups to unsuspecting people that their devices have been hacked and then cheat them on the pretext of providing technical support by McAfee.

They also used to send recorded messages pretending to be from Apple Technical Support and then cheat unsuspecting callers. Main accused and owners, Kshitiz Bali, Abhishek and Dhananjay Negi, have also been arrested.

