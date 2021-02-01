Budget to bring all-round development, focus on improving agri infrastructure: PM Modi

Image Source : ANI Budget to boost ease of living, bring positive change PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Moday said that the Union Budget 2021-22 will boost ease of living and bring positive changes in the country. In his customary address after the presentation of the Budget, PM Modi said that the Budget contains vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness, adding that the Budget has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances.

He said that Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector.

"This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years," he said. "It is a pro-active budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness."

"This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of country; Record increase in allocation for infrastructure building," he added.

The PM commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources.

"Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give major fillip to growth and job creation," he said.

READ MORE: Sitharaman focuses on Infra, Health, Agri sectors and poll-bound states; I-T slabs unchanged

Latest Business News