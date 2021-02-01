Monday, February 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
Budget 2021
Budget 2021 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament, to read Budget speech from 'Made In India' tab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on Monday. This Union Budget assumes greater significance as it comes amid the pandemic that caused massive economic disruption in the country.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2021 10:07 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on Monday. Sitharaman is expected to announce measures to revive the pandemic-hit economy with focus on higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence. This will be the ninth budget under the Modi government and Sitharaman's third so far with first being delivered in 2019 after the BJP retained the power. Sitharaman in her speech is also expected to widely focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments. Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

UNION BUDGET 2021-22 FULL COVERAGE

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has exuded confidence that the Budget will be seen as part of the packages announced by Sitharaman over the past 10 months to offset the impact of Covid-induced lockdowns. Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2020-21. The document pegged the real GDP to be at 11 per cent in the next fiscal. Also, this year for the first time, the Union Budget will only be available in the digital format and can also be accessed through mobile app UNION BUDGET both on android and iOS platforms.

Live updates :Budget 2021 LIVE Updates

  • Feb 01, 2021 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nirmala Sitharaman to read Budget speech from 'Made In India' tablet

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ditched the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and has switched to a 'Made In India' tablet. Pictures showed the finance minister carrying a tablet draped in a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE:

  • Feb 01, 2021 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman meets President Kovind

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

  • Feb 01, 2021 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament. 

  • Feb 01, 2021 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharamana at North block

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Ministry of Finance in the North Block. She will present a copy of the Union Budget 2021-22 to President Ram Nath Kovind and then table the budget in Parliament.

  • Feb 01, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament today.

     

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Budget 2021: MSME sector wants better access to credit, lenient taxation policies

    The MSME sector is looking for specific announcements regarding financial aid and stimulus. Experts are hoping for relief on tax rates for MSMEs for an easier bounce back after the pandemic stalled operations for many businesses around the country. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: How govt plans to reboot the economy with this budget?

    It is expected that the budget will provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours. The budget is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments. 

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021 will be in accordance with people's expectations: Anurag Thakur

    MoS Financem Anurag Thakur said that the Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. "Government which functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave new direction to India by announcing Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly," he said.

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: What's for Indian Railways?

    Indian Railways is strategically important sector. It suffered a huge setback owing to the financial losses due to the pandemic. FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce around Rs 1.79 lakh crore allocations for Railways, of which Rs 75,000 crore will be gross budgetary support (GBS). Besdies, the government is also expected to announce a few Tejas trains, a dedicated railway line to move agriculture goods and some infrastructural up-gradation. The government is also expected to announce plans to expand the bullet train network. 

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Vaccine cess coming this year?

    The 'never before-like' Union Budget is just a couple of days away. Expectations are galore, not just of the common man, but across industries. The coronavirus pandemic has eaten into all sectors, leaving behind a creaking financial system. Having suffered twin blows of coronavirus and economic slowdown, the country is looking for a healing touch this year. Undoubtedly, this is going to be Modi sarkar's most difficult budget, and a tough balancing act. India TV Digital spoke to Former Finance Secretary CM Vasudev, who advocated a one-time vaccine cess this year. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: What Electric Vehicle industry expects from Modi govt

    Experts feel that the time has come for the Modi government to push for the adoption of EVs as, according to an estimate, India will become the fourth largest market for EVs by 2040. Also, any announcement in the sector in the budget will only give a further push to accomplish PM Modi's dream of making India a self-reliant country. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Budget 2021: Here’s what real estate sector is expecting?

    The realty industry remains one of the most precise bellwethers of the state of India's economy. Like all other sectors, real estate, which contributes more than 8 per cent to the Indian economy, too has expectations. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, said the housing industry needs focused measures to further bolster demand in 2021. This year, the demands go beyond the usual suspects of single-window clearance and industry status, he said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Healthcare likely to get top priority

    India's healthcare sector is likely to get the maximum attention of the government in the upcoming Budget as it comes in the face of the country braving a once-in-a-century global pandemic. The Assocham-Primus Partners survey covered more than 550 industry participants, and 39.7 per cent respondents said healthcare would receive the highest priority in terms of resource allocation and policy support in the Budget. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Will Sitharaman revise Income Tax slabs?

    Although Sitharaman, in the last Budget, announced cuts in personal income tax, the government has so far pushed for a rebate on all payable taxes, and the basic tax exemption limit has remained the same. According to Vishal Bhatia, CFO, True Balance, this is the right time to revise and increase tax exemptions as this can generate demand across industries as individuals will be having more money in their hands to spend. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Who presented India's first Union Budget?

    The first Union Budget of independent India was presented by RK Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947. Until the year 2000, the Budget was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February. It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who changed the time ans started presenting Budget at 11 AM. Until the year 2016, the Union Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha on the last working day of February. But the Modi government changed the date of the Budget to the first working day of February. Additionally, the Railway Budget was also merged with the Union Budget after 92 years in 2017.

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What is Union Budget and why it matters?

    The Union Budget is also referred as the Annual Financial Statement. It is a statement of the government's estimated receipts and expenditure for a particular year. In India, the Budget is presented on the very first day of February by the Finance Minister. The budget, which is presented by means of the Finance Bill and the Appropriation bill has to be passed by the House before it can come into effect on April 1, the start of India's financial year.

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What are the expectations from the Union Budget 2021?

    Economists and experts say that the budget will be the starting point for picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it must go beyond being just a 'bahi khata' or a ledger of accounts, as well as canning old schemes in a new bottle. It has to be a vision statement, a roadmap to get the world's fastest-growing major economy back on track, they say. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: What's for agriculture sector?

    With the aim of doubling farmers' income by 2022, the government is likely to raise farm credit target to about Rs 19 lakh crore in Budget 2021-22 to be presented on February 1. For the current fiscal, the government has set a farm credit target of Rs 15 lakh crore. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman to announce income tax reforms?

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2021-22 on February 1. While the pandemic upturned lives in the year 2020, 2021 will be a year of recovery and growth, and therefore expectations are running all-time high that the government will announce some measures that will bring some relief to the salaried class. From bringing back jobs in the market to tax deductions, there are a lot of expectations from Modi government's Budget. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget mobile app

    The Union Budget mobile app by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is available to download via Google Play ahead of the Union Budget. The app was announced by the Finance Ministry last week during the symbolic 'Halwa ceremony'. 

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman to unveil plans to revive economy

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil plans to shift the economy from survival mode to revival to meet projections of 11 per cent growth rate in the next financial year that starts April, following a forecasted 7.7 per cent contraction in the current fiscal.

  • Feb 01, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Union Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman to present Budget today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will deliver her promised budget, which is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours. 

