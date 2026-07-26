Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks accountability over 'barbaric assault' on students

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability over what he described as the "barbaric assault" on students during a protest in Delhi on July 20. In the letter dated July 25, Gandhi alleged that students demonstrating peacefully were subjected to excessive force by police personnel and sought answers on who authorised the action.

Sharing the letter on X, Rahul Gandhi questioned, "Who gave the order to kill the students?" He also posted a copy of the letter addressed to the Home Minister, in which he raised concerns over the alleged use of pellet guns, tear gas and lathi charge against protesters.

Rahul Gandhi alleges excessive force against student protesters

In his letter, Gandhi claimed that students were demanding a fair and accountable education system when they were met with "indiscriminate force". He alleged that tear gas, water cannons, lathi charge and pellet guns were used during the protest, leaving several students with serious injuries.

The Congress leader also alleged that women students were assaulted by police personnel, including claims that some were deliberately targeted inappropriately during the crackdown. He said such actions were unacceptable in a democratic country where peaceful protests should be protected rather than suppressed.

Rahul Gandhi cites injury of 19-year-old student

Referring to media reports and videos circulating on social media, Gandhi said they highlighted the extent of the injuries suffered by protesters. He specifically mentioned 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who, according to the letter, is in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye after allegedly being hit by pellet gun fire.

He said the incident raised serious questions about the level of force used against students and called for accountability from those responsible for authorising the police action.

Two questions Rahul Gandhi asked Amit Shah

In his letter, Gandhi sought answers to two key questions from the Union Home Minister:

Who approved the use of what he described as "lethal force", including pellet guns, against students?

Who authorised the deployment of people in plain clothes who were allegedly seen beating students alongside police personnel? Gandhi asked whether they were police personnel or volunteers and under whose orders they were deployed.

'Peaceful protest is crucial in a democracy'

Gandhi said peaceful protest is a cornerstone of democracy and that it is the government's responsibility to protect protesters while addressing their grievances through dialogue. He argued that the alleged use of brute force had not only caused injuries but had also deepened anger among the country's youth.

"The future of our country is demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," Gandhi wrote, urging the Home Minister to ensure that those responsible for the alleged assault are held accountable.

The letter comes amid political criticism over the police response to the student protest, with the Congress demanding transparency and an investigation into the alleged use of force against demonstrators.

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