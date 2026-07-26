Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi remembers Kargil heroes on Vijay Diwas, says day fills nation with pride

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (July 26). Addressing the nation, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the courage of Indian soldiers, and said that Kargil Vijay Diwas fills every Indian with pride and serves as a reminder of the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of the country's armed forces.

"There are certain dates in our lives for which we do not need to look at the calendar to remember. Today, July 26 is one such date. Today is 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. This day fills us with pride. This day reminds us of the extraordinary courage of brave soldiers. Today, I pay my heartfelt respects to all the brave martyrs and brave soldiers," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that a special 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' has been organized this year on Kargil Vijay Diwas. "This motorcycle journey, which began on July 14th from the National War Memorial in Delhi, will reach the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. Its message is - 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute.' This journey reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation can never be forgotten," he said.

India emerging as a trusted global defence partner: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted the recent induction of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy, calling it a symbol of India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities. "A few days ago, INS Mahendragiri was inducted into the Indian Navy. This modern warship was designed and built in India. More than 75 per cent of its material is indigenous. It reflects the growing strength of a self-reliant India," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its recent achievements, including the successful test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket. He also mentioned the successful test of the Kusha missile conducted by DRDO, saying such developments highlight India's progress in defence technology.

PM Modi said that India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner while continuing to strengthen its defence capabilities through indigenous innovation and self-reliance. "Today, whether it's defense production, defense exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is constantly reaching new heights. Earlier this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major agreement was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's confidence in India's defense equipment and technology is growing," he said.

PM Modi lauds Indian athletes

The Prime Minister also praised Indian athletes for their recent achievements in sports, saying the country's youth have brought immense pride through their performances on the global stage.

PM Modi congratulated badminton star PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open badminton title. "The entire nation is proud of this achievement," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the historic victory of the Indian women's cricket team, which secured its first-ever Test match win at Lord's Stadium in London, calling it a landmark moment in Indian cricket.

PM Modi also spoke about a unique initiative from South Chittoor in Ernakulam, Kerala, aimed at promoting Sanskrit among students. He said a school there has started a Sanskrit club where teacher Abhilash is popularising the language through an innovative project called 'Aksharakanduk'.

PM Modi on launch of Vikram-1

PM Modi also highlighted the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying it filled every citizen of the country with pride. "We all witnessed this historic moment for the Indian space sector. This is India's first rocket developed by the private sector. Our young innovators have accomplished what was unimaginable. They demonstrated incredible skill, passion, and patience," he said.

He also highlighted India's outstanding performance at various international science Olympiads, praising the achievements of the country's young students. "All five of our students won gold medals in the Physics Olympiad, and India secured the first rank. In every Physics Olympiad held in the last decade, students from our country have won either a gold or silver medal. All our students also won gold medals in the Chemistry Olympiad. This has been the best performance so far. All our students also won medals in the Biology Olympiad, including one gold medal. At the Mathematics Olympiad, our students won two gold and four silver medals," he said.

PM Modi also talked about the efforts to preserve and revive the centuries-old traditional Kashmiri mat-making craft known as 'Wagu'. He said that when skill is combined with passion, every challenge can be overcome. He spoke about the dedication of artisans working to bring new life to the traditional craft. The Wagu mat is made using reeds and rice straw, and the art of making it has been passed down through generations in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister mentioned the efforts of Ghulam Hussain and his daughter Tanzila from Srinagar, who took a pledge to revive and promote the traditional Wagu craft, ensuring that the heritage art continues to thrive.

PM Modi also highlighted the inspiring journey of women associated with a Self Help Group in Lakhiwala village of Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, who created 'Vidur Prerana Swadeshi Herbal Tea'. "It contains natural ingredients like lemongrass, giloy, licorice, basil, raw turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and fennel. Due to its unique taste and properties, this tea has gained popularity among the people in a very short time. The most inspiring aspect is its beginning. This entire initiative started with just one lakh rupees. Today, the brand has reached major institutions across the country. This initiative shows us that when local knowledge, nature, and women's self-confidence come together, even a small effort can become the beginning of big change," he said.

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