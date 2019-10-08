Attention! Lost your Aadhaar card? UIDAI brings lock or unlock Aadhaar number feature to avoid fraud

Aadhaar card locking and unlocking! Have you lost your Aadhaar card? What if fraudsters get their hands on your Aadhaar and misuse it? To be noted, Indian citizen's privacy and security is the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) aim for which it has activated a new feature to safeguard one's Aadhaar card number.

With this all-new unique feature, users can lock or unlock their Aadhar card number. According to the report, this new feature allows users to lock their Aadhaar card number after which fraudsters cannot misuse it. After the user locks his/her UIDAI number one will have to use his or her Virtual ID to authenticate its Aadhaar card number.

Misuse of users Aadhaar card number would become more difficult for the fraudsters with this all-new Aadhaar lock or unlock feature. After unlocking Aadhaar card number, the user can resume the use of the Aadhaar card number for authentication. The process can be completed online or through an SMS.

How Lock and Unlock feature works?

For locking or unlocking Aadhaar card online, users need to send SMS from their registered mobile number to 1947 to receive an OTP in the format GETOTP Last four digits of Aadhaar number.

Similarly, for unlocking Aadhaar card online users need to send an SMS from users registered mobile number to 1947 to receive the OTP in the format GETOTP Last six digits of your Virtual ID number.

Here is step by step guide for locking on unlocking one's Aadhaar card online:

For locking the Aadhaar card number:

Send SMS from your registered mobile number to get OTP in the format GETOTP Last four digits of Aadhaar number; Once the SMS is sent, UIDAI will send a six-digit OTP through SMS; After receiving the six-digit OTP, one needs to send another SMS in the format LOCKUID Last four digits of Aadhaar number 6 digit OTP number; and When you send the second SMS, UIDAI will lock your Aadhaar card number. You will receive a confirmation SMS in regard to locking your Aadhaar card number.

For unlocking the Aadhaar card number:

Send SMS to 1947 to receive the OTP in the format GETOTP Last six digits of your Virtual ID number; When you send the SMS, the UIDAI will send you a six-digit OTP via SMS; You need to send another SMS after receiving the OTP in the format UNLOCKUID Last six digits of Virtual ID 6 digit OTP number; and After receiving your second SMS, the UIDAI will unlock your Aadhaar card number. It will send a confirmation SMS in regards to unlocking your Aadhaar card online.

