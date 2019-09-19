Attention Aadhaar users! From DOB to name, UIDAI brings new rules for change of information in Aadhaar card

Attention Aadhaar users! From DOB to name, UIDAI brings new rules for change in Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card user alert: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has brought new rules for updation or changes in information in Aadhaar. According to reports, if you have to update or change any information in your Aadhaar card, then you will have to follow these rules from now.

To be noted, from passport application to opening a bank account, Aadhaar has become mandatory for all. Update or make changes in Aadhaar cards like DOB or name, one has to face several issues.

To resolve these issues, UIDAI has fixed certain conditions for the changes in the date of birth (DOB) and name in the Aadhaar card. Also, the subscriber won't require any documents or mobile number for any other changes. If you are Aadhaar user, then you must know about these updates on Aadhaar card.

UIDAI New Rules:

UIDAI has changed the rules in updating Aadhaar and also has set certain conditions for making changes of the date of birth in Aadhaar.

Less than three years difference in DOB:

If there is less than three years difference in the birth date, then the user can get it corrected by visiting any nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra with the relevant documents.

More than three years of difference in DOB:

If there is a gap of more than three years, then one need to take documents to the Regional Aadhaar Center.

To be noted, the gender-changing facility on Aadhaar will be available only once, UIDAI said.

Necessary documents required during updation:

Birth certificate

Class 10th or

12th certificate

PAN card

Passport

Photo ID

Passport size photo,

Identity card certificate

Identity card and others

Certified date of birth from Group-A gazetted officer on letterhead

Central Government Health Service Scheme photo card or

Ex-Serviceman photo ID letterhead

Documents required during name updation when visiting the Aadhaar centre.

Photo

PAN card

Passport

Voter ID

Driving license

government ID

Educational certificate

Caste certificate(if any)

Pension card

What to do if the wrong name printed on Aadhaar Card:

If your name in Aadhaar is misprinted then you need to know this:

According to UIDAI's new rules, now users will get only two opportunities to update the name on their Aadhaar. Even after this, if the name remains wrong, then he/she will have to apply for a new Aadhaar card after previous one being considered invalid.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also started Aadhaar Seva Kendras in some cities across the country to solve issues related to the Aadhaar card. You can also apply for new Aadhaar at these centres.

Where to find these Aadhaar centres

UIDAI will provide these services in banks, post offices and government offices.

UIDAI has also started Aadhaar Seva Kendras in Delhi, Chennai, Bhopal, Agra, Hisar, Vijayawada and Chandigarh.

Apart from this, Aadhaar service centres in Bhopal, Chennai, Patna and Guwahati will start this month. In addition, UIDAI is also planning to open 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

An online appointment has to be taken to make any update or changes at Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Online appointment for which services can be taken:

To create a new base

To update name

To update the address

To update the date of birth

To update the mobile number

To update the email ID

To update the gender

For biometric updates

How to book an online appointment

Go to the website of UIDIA (https://uidai.gov.in/). Now click on the 'My Aadhaar' tab in it. Go to Book an appointment option. Now you will see the option of city location here, in which you have to choose the city. After selecting the city, you have to click on 'Processed to book an appointment'. Submit your mobile number to which an OTP would be sent. Submit Aadhaar number, name, select a language of your choice and select the Aadhaar centre of your choice. After choosing a date and time you will get an appointment booking number.

