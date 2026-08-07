Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar boosts Indian economy by Rs 215 crore, benefits over 850 local businesses

New Delhi:

Celebrating Netflix's 10th anniversary in India, the company's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has stated that 'Operation Safed Sagar,' Netflix's largest and most ambitious production in India to date, has contributed over Rs 215 crore to the Indian economy. This production exemplifies 'The Netflix Effect,' which demonstrates that Netflix films and web series are not just about entertainment, but also strengthen a country's economy by creating jobs, boosting local businesses, advancing creative technology, and investing in talent.

India capable of creating world-class content

Speaking at the world premiere of the series in New Delhi, Ted Sarandos said, “Every Netflix production is also a local production. Behind every episode are thousands of people whose creativity, skill and dedication make that story possible. The scale of this series and the production demonstrates that India today has the talent, the technical expertise and the production capabilities to create entertainment that stands confidently alongside the very best in the world.”

Over 850 local businesses benefit from this project

The production involved over 850 local businesses, over 200 cast and crew members, and 4,000 daily wage workers, who were employed and benefited from the 115-day filming. The production partnered with over 850 local businesses, directly employing over 200 cast and crew members and creating employment opportunities for over 4,000 daily-wage workers.

Shooting across 11 cities for 115 days

The series was shot over 115 days in 11 cities: Patiala, Pataudi, Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Manali, Keylong, Gwalior, Gurugram, Chandigarh, and Bikaner. The project also benefited local businesses involved in construction, set design, hospitality, transportation, logistics, catering, equipment and lighting rentals, VFX, post-production, and other professional services.

VFX sector also got a boost

Netflix partnered with 15 Indian VFX studios for the series. Nearly 1,200 artists from these studios in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai created approximately 50 minutes of stunning aerial footage for the series. These VFX and creative-tech partnerships alone contributed over US$5 million (₹49 crore) to India's economy, representing 20% ​​of the production's total economic contribution.

Ted Sarandos said, "As we complete 10 years in India, we've seen the 'Netflix Effect' come true through every story we've had the opportunity to create here. 'Operation Safed Sagar' is one of the most powerful examples of that journey."

Netflix completes 10 years in India

Netflix will celebrate its 10th anniversary in India in 2026. Over the past decade, the company has launched over 200 Indian originals. Indian stories are continuously reaching audiences around the world and fueling India's rapidly growing creative economy.