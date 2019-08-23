7th Pay Commission: Huge BENEFIT for government employees as Centre clears their long-awaited demand

7th Pay Commission: Huge BENEFIT for government employees as Centre clears their long-waited demand

7th Pay Commission: In yet another major move by the PM Modi-led NDA government for its staffers, it has approved an order that will provide much-needed benefit, especially during emergencies.

According to reports, the Centre has fulfilled the long-awaited demand of central government employees, giving them relaxation in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Notably, under this provision, if government employee -- CGHS member is going abroad for an extended journey, then he/ she will be entitled to get medicines of 6 months in advance. Also, the Chief Medical Officer has been authorised to allow the same.

According to Union Health Ministry order, central government employees, who are covered under the CGHS-- if stay abroad for 6 months, they will be entitled to get OPD medicines in advance so that they can carry those medicines along with them.

However, those staffers need to carry some important documents along with them, including a copy of CGHS card, a 6-month doctor's letter and a flight ticket to abroad along with a copy of the visa.

To be noted, the government has recently approved a facility of free treatment for its staffers and their families in selected private hospitals.

How to avail the CGHS scheme:

To avail the benefit of this scheme, government employees need to have CGHS card to get the facility of availing of free medical treatment in government hospitals. Also, if the staffers have CGHS card and visit private hospitals, they will get a discount on fees.

Unlike earlier, the government employees are being provided CGHS plastic card to get medical treatment at any hospital in the country.

How to apply for CGHS card:

If you are a central government employee but don't have CGHS card; you need to apply through the CGHS website- cghs.gov.in.

Staffers need to submit some documents online. After 30-days of filling the online form, your plastic CGHS card will reach your home. Meanwhile, the portal also facilitates you to renew your card.

