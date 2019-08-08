Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: Increment with Promotion! These central govt employees will get Rs 5,000 hike in monthly salary

7th Pay Commission pay hike: Good news for these central government has been announced as the Centre has approved a big pay hike as well as promotions for them. According to reports, these govt employees will receive a monthly increment of Rs 5,000.

As per reports, the Centre has increased the House Rent Allowance (HRA) as well as Dearness Allowance (DA) of central government employees working in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). KVS Personnel Department. The Center has also issued the order to increase the grade pay scale of these employees.

According to the order issued by the Centre, the grade pay of these KVS employees has been increased from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600. Also, they have been promoted from level 6 to level 7. Due to this, their salary has hiked by about Rs 5,000 monthly.\

However, welcoming the Centre's order, an expert said that increase grade pay will not only boost the basic salaries of these employees but will also affect their HRA and DA.

Seventh Pay Commission Level 7 basic pay- Rs 44,900

According to the pay matrix of the seventh pay commission, the minimum basic salary of level 7 officers is Rs 44,900. With this, there is an addition of 12% (DA + HRA) of Rs 10,776. While the basic pay for Level 6 officer is Rs 35,400 with 12% (DA + HRA) 8,496.

Dearness Allowance (DA is part of the Basic Salary paid to government employees. DA is directly linked to the cost of living (CoL) adjustment allowance paid to government employees and pensioners linked to the Consumer Price Index to offset the impact of inflation. DA is fully taxable. The government routinely revises DA provided to employees.

DA is decided on the basis of the city that varies depending on the employee's office location. DA will be more for the employees in the urban area. While for semi-urban areas and villages employees DA will be less.

How is DA calculated:

Percentage of DA = {(Average of All-India Consumer Price Index for the past 12 months (Base year 2001=100) -115.76)/115.76}x 100.

What is HRA?

There are 3 categories - X, Y and Z for this;

X Category: It includes cities with a population of more than 50 lakh and employees living here are getting a maximum of 24% HRA per month.

Y Category: The government servants living here are getting a maximum of16 per cent

Z Category: The government servants living here are getting a maximum of 8% HRA.

DA Vs HRA:

Just like DA, House Rent Allowance (HRA) is also an important component of the employee's salary given by the employer to help fulfil the housing needs of its employees.

However, HRA is provided to both - public sector and private sectors employees. Calculation of DA is based on the specific percentage of Basic Salary, which is then added to HRA in Basic.

