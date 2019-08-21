Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: Big pay hike for THESE govt employees! Allowances under the 7th CPC announced

7th Pay Commission: In another good news for these government employees that the Centre has announced a big pay hike for the staffers as their demands have been accepted.

According to reports, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the proposal of employees and doctors of King George Medical College (KGMC) and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute (RML). The UP government in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has agreed to consider their demands to provide them with alloawances equal to the 7th CPC pay scale.

In the Cabinet meeting-headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, the proposal was approved to give allowances to all doctors and employees of RML Institute and King George Medical College according to the 7th pay commission on the lines of PGI, say reports.

According to leaders of Employees Association, however, these 7th pay commission linked allowances that have been hiked do not include travel, washing and nursing allowances.

Doctors will now be getting a non-practising allowance (NPA). With this increment, there will be a difference of Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 in the monthly salary of employees belonging to the technical level officer.

Meanwhile, former President of the UP PMS (Provincial Medical Services) Association, Dr Ashok Yadav has stated that the CM Yogi government has already started giving salary equal to the 7th CPC pay scale to the PMS doctors.

According to reports, from March 2019, PMS doctors are also getting 20 per cent non-practising allowance (NPA), besides the government has also issued orders (GO) for extending NPA to retired doctors from August 9, 2019.

The UP cabinet-headed by CM Yogi had agreed to pay salary allowances to PGI doctors equal to AIIMS, earlier in January this year. After which doctors are already being paid according to the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

