7th Pay Commission: BIG SALARY HIKE! Central govt employees expected to get good news by this month

7th Pay Commission: BIGGEST SALARY HIKE! Central govt employees expected to get good news by this month; check details

7th Pay Commission: 7th Pay Commission: There's good news for the central government employees. Employees who are still waiting for the minimum pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are expected to get some good news ahead of Dussehra festival, reports said.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government may consider the long-standing demand of the central government employees regarding the hike in minimum salary.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also aware of a long-pending demand of the lakh of employees of Central government. Media reports suggest Sitharaman is likely to hold a meeting with senior-level official soon to take a decision in this regard.

The Central government employees would be getting 17 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for July 2019 by October 2019.

The hike in the DA is expected to be around 5 per cent for July-December 2019 period. At present, DA for Central govt employees is 12 per cent, which was implemented on January 2019.

The All India Consumer Price Index Numbers (AICPIN) confirmed the five per cent DA raise for government employees. The AICPIN for June 2019 is 316, which is two points more than May 2019 AICPIN, a report said.

As of now, Central government employees are getting a minimum pay of Rs 18,000 per month in basic minimum wages while they have put forward a demand that the fitment factor should be increased and the basic minimum wage to be fixed at Rs 26,000 per month.

