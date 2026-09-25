IT stock below Rs 50 jumps 17% after company wins Rs 147 crore AI infrastructure order from IBM Cloud

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus after the company informed exchanges that its subsidiary won a significant order from IBM Cloud Inc. The stock opened in the green despite weakness in the benchmark index amid mixed global cues. The stock opened in the green at Rs 20.88 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 20.05. Amid a surge in trading volume of more than 11.28 times, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 23.50, a gain of 17.20 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in the green at Rs 22.06, a gain of Rs 2.01 or 10.02 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,036.32 crore.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 10.94 per cent today. It has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 16.29 per cent in the period. Technically, it traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Wins 147 crore order

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that Global Impx Inc, a US-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., has received a major order worth approximately Rs 147 crore from IBM Cloud Inc. According to the company, IBM Cloud has signed a statement of work for AI Infrastructure Design, Deployment and Support Services for a fixed fee of USD 15.5 million or approximately Rs 147 crore.

The company stated that this work was awarded under a Master Services Agreement dated August 21, 2026. This order, placed by IBM Cloud, includes the design, deployment, configuration, integration, testing, and support of an AI Infrastructure Environment.

The statement of work was signed on September 18, 2026, and the company received a signed copy on September 24, 2026. According to the company, work began on September 24, 2026. The project will be completed according to the client-approved project plan.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, touched on November 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51, hit on January 27, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 324.95 per cent in five years. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 5.29 per cent, as against the fall of 13.27 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)